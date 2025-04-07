Braun Strowman mocks Jacob Fatu with a hilarious update following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is involved in a heated feud with The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu. The Monster of All Monsters recently shared a hilarious social media update, mocking The Samoan Werewolf following their recent clash.

The two locked horns in a Last Man Standing Match on Friday Night SmackDown last week. Strowman and Fatu traded blows in a brutal contest, which ended with the latter emerging victorious after nailing his opponent with a vicious Running Hip Attack through a table. As a result of the win, the 32-year-old will challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Despite the loss, Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to share a clip from the match to mock Jacob Fatu. The former WWE Universal Champion could be seen giving his rival a beating with the added audio of Spoken Reasons' popular 'The Ass Whoopin:'

"Facts!!!!! Who can relate????" he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran shares his take on the Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu match

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have shared the ring on multiple occasions in the last three months. Both of their previous one-on-one contests ended with Strowman picking up a win via DQ.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell noted that the two stars had a really good match. The veteran added that the feud might have ended with the Last Match Standing Match:

"I'll tell you a match they worked hard, but I don't see where they could, I mean, they've ended it now, I hope. Braun Strowman and [Jacob] Fatu, they had a pretty good match, I guess," he said. [From 3:55 onwards]

You can check out the following video for Dutch Mantell's comments:

Jacob Fatu is likely to move away from the feud and focus on his WWE United States Championship clash against LA Knight slated for The Showcase of The Immortals. It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based company has in store for The Monster of All Monsters.

