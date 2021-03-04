"I didn’t know if I would be able to walk ever again!!" - Braun Strowman offers body transformation update

Braun Strowman has taken to Instagram to update the world on his "body changing" progression. The Monster Upon Men also mentioned that he feels "blessed" because there was a time when he didn't know whether or not he would walk again.

In the Instagram post, the former Universal Champion shows off his lean and muscular physique, which is a huge difference compared to his appearance just a couple of years ago. Strowman also encouraged others to "start taking steps in the right direction" to lead a healthier life.

Here's the Instagram post in full, along with the image of Strowman:

Braun Strowman returned to action shortly before this year's Royal Rumble, after sitting on the sidelines for several weeks due to a reported knee injury he suffered at Survivor Series. Reports had suggested Strowman was next in line to challenge then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the time of the injury.

Braun Strowman hasn't had things easy in recent weeks

Be the reason someone has something to look up to!!!! #ImNotTheHeroYouWantedImTheMonsterYouNeeded #GodIMissMyFans pic.twitter.com/4dlu0jsSoI — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 13, 2021

Since his return to WWE TV, things could have gone better for the Strowman Express. After failing to win the Royal Rumble match, Strowman had set his sights on entering the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, only to be told the match was exclusively for "former WWE Champions" by Shane McMahon.

Strowman then had the opportunity to enter the match between Bobby Lashley and The Miz for the WWE title, but was pinned cleanly by the All Mighty.

Then, this past week on Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman was forced to team up with WWE Official Adam Pearce in a tag team match against The Hurt Business for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Things would not go according to plan for Strowman, who was made to tag-in Pearce after dominating the majority of the match by himself.

Pearce would be caught in a quick roll-up, losing the match for his team. The Monster would then take to Twitter to voice his rage in a hilarious tweet:

I literally won these same titles with a 10 YEAR OLD! @ScrapDaddyAP... YOU SUCK!!!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/wvdBqs2Qg5 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 2, 2021

Given recent events, Strowman may be heading towards a rivalry with Shane McMahon in the weeks leading to WrestleMania.