Braun Strowman opens up about absent WWE star, calls him a private person

Braun Strowman is in an interesting position on WWE SmackDown in 2025. Jacob Fatu looks at the former Universal Champion as his first test, and WWE has booked The Monster Among Men strong against the Samoan.

Strowman's career in the company took off right out of the gate as he was introduced on the main roster as the newest member of the Wyatt Family. In the year of his 10th anniversary, the behemoth reflected on his relationship with Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas.

Taylor Rotunda has portrayed Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy since the Wyatt Sicks debuted last year. Braun Strowman told Steve Falls on Ten Count that Bo is more unique than his late brother. However, the latter has not received enough opportunities to showcase that. He also revealed Dallas as a private person:

"Bo [Dallas] has always been one to keep to himself," Braun Strowman began. "I've known [that] there's always been something inside of him. He's very unique, almost—he might be more unique than his brother [Bray Wyatt]—and he's never really had the opportunity to show the world." [From 0:15 to 0:35]

The Wyatt Sicks worked lengthy televised programs last year with Chad Gable's American Made and Karrion Kross's The Final Testament. After Kross humbled Bo, the group quietly moved to SmackDown.

Braun Strowman's former tag team partner to join the Wyatt Sicks next?

Alexa Bliss is the latest addition to SmackDown. She returned at the Royal Rumble last month and has been floating around aimlessly. Perhaps that could change when she enters a program with the Wyatt Sicks.

Since being back in the fold, the former Women's Champion has repeatedly paid tribute to Bray Wyatt. During a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Live Q&A, Bill Apter was asked to provide an update on Bliss. The journalist revealed WWE CCO Triple H has a "major angle" planned for her at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20:

"I don't know what exactly is gonna happen except that I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there. Something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow open what she's doing. [...] If she's making a WrestleMania appearance, it would be tied into the Wyatts," he said.

WWE has not teased anything significant for her at next month's spectacle, even though the Wyatt Sicks have been dropping hints that Alexa Bliss is on their radar.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

