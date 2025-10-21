Braun Strowman opens up about forcing Brock Lesnar to break character mid-match

Braun Strowman recently detailed a time when he forced Brock Lesnar to break character in the middle of the match while he was in WWE. The Monster of All Monsters was let go by the promotion earlier this year.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Braun Strowman shared that Brock Lesnar gave him a receipt during a match, and he responded by going after him with a massive Clothesline. The 42-year-old added that Lesnar then broke character, and the two stars had a brief conversation in the ring before agreeing to get back to working the match.

"I was thinking, 'Why are you hitting me so hard? I didn't mean to hit you!' I also like to think I'm one of the very (few) - if not the only person - that's ever took an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not went down from it. He definitely wobbled me with it, it kinda made me angry, because you see about 30 seconds later I tried to rip his head off with a clothesline, and then we kinda had a little conversation, like 'Alright, let's get back to working,'" said Strowman. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the video below:

Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena. He went on to demolish Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza last month.

Vince Russo suggests Brock Lesnar should stop using his finisher in WWE

Wrestling icon Vince Russo recently suggested that Brock Lesnar use a different finishing move than the F-5.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown show, Russo claimed that The Beast Incarnate should replace the F-5 as his finishing move. He stated that the move was "lame" and that he needed a better finisher to fit his character in WWE.

"I don't know if it's me, but when I'm watching him in UFC, and I'm just seeing him ki*l freaking people, bro. To me, that F-5 is a lame move. It looks like he's giving somebody the whirlybird. Like, it almost looks like a ride. You land on your side. To me, that's wrong. He needs a finishing move that looks like it's gonna ki*l somebody," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Braun Strowman following his WWE release earlier this year.

