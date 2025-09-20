Brock Lesnar needs to stop using the F5 due to one huge reason, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dangerous stars in the WWE and has been for quite a while. The Beast Incarnate is bulked up and looks ferocious at all times. His look, physique, and character all make him look like the ultimate final boss against whomever he faces.

Ad

His history as a UFC Champion also adds to his aura, and his F5 is seen as one of the most deadly finishers in WWE by many. However, veteran writer Vince Russo feels differently and recently stated that Brock Lesnar should stop doing the F5, a move that has won him countless championships in WWE.

He was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown when he stated that Brock Lesnar should get a new finisher to replace F5. Russo said that it's a lame move and looks like a ride for anyone who takes the move. He even added that Lesnar needs a finisher that fits his persona well.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know if it's me, but when I'm watching him in UFC and I'm just seeing him kill freaking people, bro. To me, that F5 is a lame move. It looks like he's giving somebody the whirlybird. Like it almost looks like a ride. You land on your side. To me, that's wrong. He needs a finishing move that looks like it's gonna kill somebody." Russo said.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

While Vince Russo may not have been impressed with the move, Corey Graves might feel differently about the F5. The WWE commentator came to the rescue of Michael Cole on this week's episode of SmackDown and ended up taking three successive F5s from The Beast Incarnate. It seems like the wrestler-turned-commentator will be out for a long time, following this vicious attack.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.