Brock Lesnar needs to stop using the F5 due to one huge reason, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:01 GMT
Brock Lesnar needs a new finisher according to Russo.
Brock Lesnar needs a new finisher according to Russo. (Image via WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dangerous stars in the WWE and has been for quite a while. The Beast Incarnate is bulked up and looks ferocious at all times. His look, physique, and character all make him look like the ultimate final boss against whomever he faces.

His history as a UFC Champion also adds to his aura, and his F5 is seen as one of the most deadly finishers in WWE by many. However, veteran writer Vince Russo feels differently and recently stated that Brock Lesnar should stop doing the F5, a move that has won him countless championships in WWE.

He was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown when he stated that Brock Lesnar should get a new finisher to replace F5. Russo said that it's a lame move and looks like a ride for anyone who takes the move. He even added that Lesnar needs a finisher that fits his persona well.

"I don't know if it's me, but when I'm watching him in UFC and I'm just seeing him kill freaking people, bro. To me, that F5 is a lame move. It looks like he's giving somebody the whirlybird. Like it almost looks like a ride. You land on your side. To me, that's wrong. He needs a finishing move that looks like it's gonna kill somebody." Russo said.
While Vince Russo may not have been impressed with the move, Corey Graves might feel differently about the F5. The WWE commentator came to the rescue of Michael Cole on this week's episode of SmackDown and ended up taking three successive F5s from The Beast Incarnate. It seems like the wrestler-turned-commentator will be out for a long time, following this vicious attack.

