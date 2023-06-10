Braun Strowman, who has a partially paralyzed leg, set for major role in non-WWE event

Former world champion Braun Strowman is out of action after an injury put him on the sidelines. The serious injury might keep him out of the ring, but that does not mean that he's going to just sit around, either. WWE has announced him to appear at the NASCAR event soon.

Strowman, who recently returned to WWE and has been featured in a tag team alongside Ricochet, is injured and not doing too well at the moment. He has been suffering for some time and had to go through surgery for the same as well. In an interview, he revealed that 15% of his right leg was paralyzed as well.

"You just never know. My feet are really weird. So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralyzed. So I switched to these new shoes. It’s a U.K. brand called [Vivobarefoot] that is actually helping me strengthen my feet. I feel bad cheating on my Crocs, but I still got my Crocs. I wear those around the house. These are more business casual. They tell me I’m supposed to dress up. This is as good as I can get," said Braun.

The NASCAR Cup series event this Sunday will feature Braun Strowman driving the pace car to set the speed to kick off the show. Michael Cole made the announcement during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Given his injury, it's interesting that Strowman will feature in a prominent role, but it's promising as well.

We at Sportskeeda wish Braun Strowman a quick recovery.

