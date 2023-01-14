Braun Strowman partners with top NFL team to pay tribute to fan on WWE SmackDown after tragedy

Braun Strowman teamed up with the Green Bay Packers to pay tribute to a fan on WWE SmackDown who passed away in the Waukesha tragedy.

On November 21, 2021, Darell Brooks drove an SUV into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring 60. Darell was later arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Among the victims was a massive Braun Strowman fan. In honor of the late youngster, the WWE star teamed up with the Green Bay Packers to create a pair of custom boots that he wore tonight on SmackDown.

The custom pair was modeled after Strowman's boots and colored in the Packers' colors. The Packers posted a video of the former WWE Universal Champion where he revealed that the shoes would be auctioned off and the proceeds would go to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Foundation.

“At the end of the day, I want to leave the world a little better than I found it, and each of you can help do that right now. Thank you,” Braun Strowman said. [H/T Ringside News]

Gunther defeated Braun Strowman tonight on WWE SmackDown

After feuding for several weeks, Braun Strowman finally got his shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship tonight on SmackDown. The match between the two men was a hard-hitting affair, as expected.

Gunther remained in control for most of the match. Imperium tried to get involved, but Strowan took them out. In the end, Gunther proved too much for the former Universal Champion as he retained his title.

Although both men put up a great match, it doesn't look like Strowman will give up on the Intercontinental Championship. Only time will tell who will end Gunther's dominant run.

Who do you think will beat Gunther? Sound off in the comments section.

