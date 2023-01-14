"Let him beat the Honky Tonk Man's record!" - Fans want current champion to hold a WWE title for 236 more days

The WWE Universe stormed to social media as they asked for Intercontinental Champion Gunther to surpass Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man's record.

The Honky Tonk Man is one of the most celebrated pro wrestlers in the industry. He amassed an Intercontinental Title reign that lasted 64 weeks before losing it to The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Gunther retained his IC Title against former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Following his win, wrestling fans went into a frenzy as they desired that Gunther should have the IC Title on his shoulders for more than 454 days.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan shared that Gunther should hold the prestigious belt for 236 more days, taking over Honky Tonk Man's first run in the company.

Another fan noted that the Imperium leader is unstoppable.

Another WWE fan claimed that the 35-year-old star is the best in the business.

A user also pointed out that the match was one of the most epic contests of Braun Strowman's career.

Some fans noted that Gunther is a great Intercontinental Champion and respects the prestigious title.

After several weeks of back-and-forth altercations and smack talk on the blue brand, the two behemoths finally faced off. With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania around the corner, it remains to be seen who will be the next to challenge The Ring General.

Do you think Gunther could defeat the WWE Hall of Famer's record? Sound off in the comments section below.

