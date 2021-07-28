Braun Strowman posts cryptic tweet amid interest from WWE and AEW

Braun Strowman posted a cryptic tweet to add fuel to WWE and AEW rumors. The Monster Among Men has been linked with both promotions as he is a free agent right now.

WWE released Braun Strowman earlier this year as part of their budget cuts. The former WWE Champion was the most surprising name on the list, but rumors suggest it was down to his massive contract signed in 2019.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter earlier in the day to post "Choices choices choices!!!!!!" along with a gif. WWE and AEW are looking to bring him on board as they believe he can add a different dimension to their roster.

AEW want former WWE star Braun Strowman

After Braun Strowman was released by WWE, AEW talent scout Mark Henry confirmed their interest in signing him. However, as he has a 90-days clause, they need to wait before bringing him on board officially.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the world's strongest man confirmed there was interest from both parties in getting the deal done. He said:

"Super high on my list. It's not an all Mark Henry decision, but there's already interest on both sides. Hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle in August, I think the middle of August, then we could have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides. I love that dude."

Turtle shell and a pack of hotdogs with the whole damn stack!!!! #NeckRolls pic.twitter.com/hsVhW2kiE9 — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) July 26, 2021

During an appearance on the Straight To Hell podcast, Colt Cabana issued a challenge to Braun Strowman and added he wanted to be the first opponent post-release. The AEW star's open challenge hinted at an agreement between Braun and AEW. Cabana was quoted saying:

"You know what, I would be the first to wrestle Braun Strowman," said Cabana."It doesn't even have to be in AEW, it could be anywhere. We'd both have to wear those Hulk hands. It's a Get These Hands Match [laughs]. There's Hulk hands on a chain, and there's a ladder, and we literally have to get these hands, and the first one to get these hands can use these hands."

Will Braun Strowman head back to WWE, or will he snub their interest and move to AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Greg Bush