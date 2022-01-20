"Keep eyes on him"- Braun Strowman thinks RAW Superstar's nephew is the future

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has told his fans to keep an eye on 22-year-old NJPW star AJZ.

Strowman is all set to team up with EC3 at the January 21, 2022, Over The Top wrestling event. The match card also features a singles bout pitting former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore and NJPW's rising star AJZ.

Strowman promoted the two matches on his official Twitter handle by retweeting AJZ's tweet and had major praise for the latter. The former Universal Champion told his fans that the young gun is the future.

"Yo if y’all haven’t seen this kid @AJZiggy1818 keep eyes on him. He is the future. #YouveBernWarned," wrote Strowman on Twitter.

For those who aren't aware, AJZ is the nephew of current WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. He is a National Champion in bodybuilding and has experience in skiing as well. He also provides personal training to aspiring bodybuilders.

AJZ reacted to Braun Strowman's tweet via his Instagram handle

AJZ noticed Braun Strowman's tweet heaping praise on him and responded to the same in his latest Instagram story. You can check out the story HERE.

The youngster shared a picture with Ziggler back in 2019, and the duo had a heartfelt exchange in the reply section:

Andreas John Ziegler was spotted backstage in All Elite Wrestling last year with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. He described it as an "incredible experience" and thanked Jericho in his tweet.

As for Strowman, he is also scheduled to team up with EC3 on a show in Dubai on March 7, 2022. The show is being dubbed "the biggest wrestling event in the Middle East."

Also Read Article Continues below

The ex-WWE star is seemingly doing well for himself after his surprise release last year. From his early stint as a member of The Wyatt Family to beating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36, Strowman came a long way.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy