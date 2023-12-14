Braun Strowman predicts what would have happened if he faced eight-foot giant in WWE (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently gave his thoughts on the possible outcome if he stepped into the ring with former WWE star Giant Gonzalez.

Billed at eight feet tall, Giant Gonzalez was one of the largest wrestlers in the history of the business. The Argentine, also known as El Gigante in WCW, is best remembered for feuding with The Undertaker in 1993.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman referenced his rivalry with seven-foot-three Omos when asked about Giant Gonzalez. The Monster of All Monsters also predicted that he would have beaten the towering superstar:

"I almost feel like I'd be in the same boat with him as I was with giant Omos," Strowman said. "It's not very often I look up to someone that's bigger, possibly stronger. Like I said, I haven't met anyone that's stronger than me yet, but there's always somebody bigger and badder. Gonzalez, he'd get powerslammed just like the rest of them." [2:28 – 2:45]

The Undertaker disliked working with Giant Gonzalez in WWE

At WrestleMania 9, The Undertaker defeated Giant Gonzalez to record the third of his 21 consecutive victories at the annual event. The two men continued feuding after the show before Gonzalez received his release in October 1993.

In 2020, The Undertaker said on NotSam Wrestling that he requested to work with Yokozuna rather than Giant Gonzalez. However, Vince McMahon hand-picked Gonzalez as his opponent instead.

"[Vince McMahon said] 'You'll work with him [Yokozuna] in time, but I've got somebody else in mind for you,'" The Undertaker said. "I kid you not, coming down the hall from the other direction, here comes Giant Gonzalez, and Vince goes, 'That's your guy.'"

In 2010, Gonzalez passed away at the age of 44 due to diabetes complications and heart issues.

