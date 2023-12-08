Braun Strowman provides major update on his recovery and WWE return plans

Braun Strowman has provided an update on his current status and plans to return to WWE.

The Monster of All Monsters has been injured since May this year. It was reported several months ago that he underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He competed in his last match on the May 1 episode of RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy.

During a recent interview with News 18, Braun Strowman provided an update on his injury by stating that he had a five-month check-up and was cleared to lift weights. He added that he'll have another check-up next year and then return to the squared circle.

"So I just recently had my five-month check-up, with Dr. Cordoba, at the world-famous Andrews Medical Centre, where WWE graced me to have my surgery with the number one surgeon in the world. So I did my five-month check-up and got medically cleared to start lifting weights. So the bones are fusing nicely in my neck. So I had a cervical fusion on my C4 and C5. So they put a metal plate and four screws in my neck," said Strowman.

He added:

"I lost 35 pounds just sitting around for eight weeks because I wasn’t eating like I normally do since I wasn’t lifting. So I didn’t need all those extra calories. So now we’re trying to put the weight back on. The goal for 2024 is to continue this. As I said, I go back after the first year to have another check-up and then get back in the ring, getting back into shape and then getting back to passing these hands out."

Braun Strowman returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble would be a huge surprise

The former Universal Champion is one of the biggest stars in the industry right now. He has captured several titles in WWE and shared the ring with many big names.

However, winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania are some things he's never done.

The Rumble is known for its surprises, and Braun Strowman returning during the 30-man match would be a big surprise, especially since he's been gone for a while now. It'll be interesting to see when he will return to WWE.

