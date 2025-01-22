Braun Strowman puts WWE locker room on notice with three-word message

Braun Strowman sent a cryptic message to the WWE locker room today on social media. The former Universal Champion recently missed some time due to a bad case of the flu but has since returned to SmackDown.

The Monster of All Monsters posted a cryptic warning on his Instagram story today. Strowman shared a selfie of himself in the gym along with an interesting three-word message. You can check it out on Instagram by clicking here.

"I am inevitable!!!" he wrote.

The veteran shared a cryptic message on social media today. [Image credit: Braun Strowman on Instagram]

Braun Strowman confronted Jacob Fatu this past Friday night on SmackDown after The Bloodline attacked LA Knight. Tama Tonga dragged Fatu out of the ring before he could battle with Strowman.

Trending

Fatu and Strowman are scheduled to compete in a singles match this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther will also put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso at the event this weekend.

Former WWE writer suggests Braun Strowman will wind up joining The Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Braun Strowman would eventually join The Wyatt Sicks.

Uncle Howdy's faction has used the transfer window to move from WWE RAW to SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that Strowman would ultimately find himself as a member of the group.

"Bro, they're gonna wind up putting him back in the groovy ghoulies. I'll tell you that right now. Strowman, they're gonna wind up putting him with The Wyatts. Oh yeah, oh yeah, they're just gonna go right back. That's what they're gonna do, bro. They're gonna go right back to where they started. I guarantee you." [From 8:46 – 9:11]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The 41-year-old has not been in action on SmackDown since his victory over A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory on December 27, 2024. Strowman recently suggested he was ready to launch people over the top rope in the Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him at the premium live event next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback