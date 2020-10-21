Braun Strowman reacts to Keith Lee's low blow response

Last night on WWE RAW, we witnessed two behemoths engage in a clash of the titans, as Braun Strowman and Keith Lee went at it inside the squared circle. The Monster Among Men had suffered a major defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns on SmackDown, but things didn't end that way on RAW. Strowman hit a low blow on Lee with his head and followed it up with a running big boot, which was enough to pick up the win.

Lee wasn't happy one bit with how Strowman bagged the victory, and hit a low blow of his own following the match. Strowman has now posted a tweet reacting to the match and Lee's dastardly attack.

Strowman acknowledged the fact that Lee got the last laugh with his low blow, but he still lost the match. He also warned Lee about getting his hands on him when he's 100%.

Das Boot!!! Monster 1 Dragon 0 told you I wasn’t the one to try and make a name for yourself with. You might have got the last laugh last night but you still took a L kid!! Wait till I get my hands on you when I’m 100% 👹👹👹 pic.twitter.com/cxDSulHYuh — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 20, 2020

Braun Strowman needed a big win after what happened on SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman lost a WWE Universal title match to Roman Reigns, when The Tribal Chief put him in a submission hold and picked up the victory. Strowman later took to Twitter and took a shot at Michael Cole for his call immediately after the match came to an end.

Strowman now has a big win over someone of the stature of Keith Lee. One thing's for sure though, the rivalry between these two WWE Superstars is far from over and we will certainly see them collide again in the near future.