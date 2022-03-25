Braun Strowman reacts after new heart-shaped haircut leaves fans baffled

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has finally reacted to fans calling out his new haircut on social media.

Strowman has begun a new journey in the world of professional wrestling with his Control Your Narrative promotion. The company was launched by Braun Strowman and his best friend EC3 earlier this year.

A short while ago, Strowman revealed a new look consisting of a unique haircut that left many fans baffled. Many fans weren't impressed with the heart-shaped haircut, and he was called out for the same on Twitter and Instagram.

Rasslin_Talk @TalkRasslin So who’s gonna be the one to tell Braun Strowman that his hair looks ridiculous So who’s gonna be the one to tell Braun Strowman that his hair looks ridiculous

John Mullin 🔞🚭🍺🎬🖤♂️☣️🦉🧟🤡🍑💩👣🥓♿🇺🇸 @mrriddlebox @Adamscherr99 The hell is up with your hair? Trying to bring back the Road Warriors? OOOOHHH WHAT A RUSH!!! @Adamscherr99 The hell is up with your hair? Trying to bring back the Road Warriors? OOOOHHH WHAT A RUSH!!!

The former WWE Superstar has now responded to a fan who inquired about his hairdo. He is scheduled for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on March 31. When a fan pointed out his new haircut, Strowman urged them to buy a ticket to find out the story behind the same.

Braun Strowman loves to experiment with his looks from time to time

Strowman garnered popularity during his lengthy run with WWE during 2013-21. He worked hard for years on end to achieve a ripped physique and is looking in the best shape of his life at present. He has also changed up his look on various occasions in the past.

For instance, Braun Strowman cut his iconic beard last year, soon after he was let go by WWE. This was a big deal for his fans as he had been rocking a massive beard for about 10 long years at that point.

“Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!! #MLMR #FreshStart,” he wrote.

Strowman wrestled EC3 in his first match since his WWE release in late 2021, at the Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All show. The duo are currently working hard on their new promotion and have already recruited a bunch of wrestlers.

What do you think of Strowman's new haircut? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Kaushik Das