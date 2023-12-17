Braun Strowman recalls Triple H's heartfelt advice following his neck injury on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman's second WWE run came to a screeching halt when the Monster Among Men got injured during a tag team match on Monday Night RAW in May 2023. The former Universal Champion recently spoke about the heartfelt advice he received from Triple H after the injury.

Earlier this year, Braun Strowman worked alongside Ricochet in the tag team division. The two were drafted together during the annual WWE Draft and joined Monday Night RAW. After only one match following the event against Alpha Academy, the Monster Among Men got injured.

The former Universal Champion underwent a successful neck fusion surgery in June 2023 and missed most of the year. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Strowman talked about his injury and the heartfelt advice he received from Triple H following the match.

"Triple H being so supportive because I'm so hard headed, and I'm like, how can I get this fixed as fast as I can because I want to be right back in this ring doing what I do. And he goes, 'Look, Adam, I'm breaking character, 15 years from now, what you're doing in life is more important than what we're doing right now. Get fixed, and we'll figure it out when it's time to figure it out.' And that meant so much to me," said Strowman. [From 29:55 to 30:17]

The Game kept Strowman's health over any creative plans and asked him to prioritize his health and future more than anything at the time.

Triple H spoke highly of Braun Strowman before his return to WWE

In 2021, Braun Strowman was released from WWE under Vince McMahon's regime. The former Universal Champion barely spent time on the independent circuit before Triple H's new regime arrived on the scene.

Last year, Triple H had an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, where he discussed about several released stars at the time and spoke highly of the Monster Among Men.

"Braun Strowman we’ll see. It’s funny, he’s a polarising person a little bit sometimes in the business, but for a guy his size, and what he brings to the table is an amazing athlete. You don’t see too many guys that big, that fast," said Triple H.

After WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Braun Strowman returned to the promotion in September.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Ranveer Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.