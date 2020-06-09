Braun Strowman talks getting bullied, struggles with mental health issues and more in a lengthy Instagram post

Current WWE superstar was very conscious of his body and it affected his mental health.

Braun Strowman weighed more than 400 lbs as a strongman.

Braun Strowman has finally won a World Title in WWE

WWE superstar Braun Strowman posted a picture of him from his strongman days on Instagram. The eight-year-old p shows an even larger man of whom the fans are used to seeing inside a WWE ring.

In the caption of the photograph, Braun Strowman noted that he was not at all a happy man during his career as a strongman, and that the career affected his mental health.

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, had a serious variety of body dysmorphia during his strongman days. He was an overweight child and was bullied for his weight. Strowman hit the gym and trained hard to stop the bullying. Unfortunately, not once could he convince himself that his body was good enough, and he always wanted to get bigger.

Braun Strowman mentioned an incident when his then-girlfriend had to tie his shoes because he was unable to bend over and do it himself. Life as a strongman was seemingly too much for him, and fortunately, he gained the required mental strength and quit being a strongman for greener and healthier pastures of the WWE.

Braun Strowman's successful WWE career

Brought in as a rookie with very little experience, Braun Strowman never really honed his skills at NXT before being rushed to the main roster as a member of the cult-like Wyatt Family. Introduced as 'The Black Sheep' of the family, he helped Bray Wyatt overcome many challenges.

After being separated from The Wyatt Family, Strowman began to gain momentum as he became a popular star due to his size and his display of unbelievable strength.

Advertisement

Braun Strowman has since accomplished a lot in WWE. He won the Intercontinental Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship, and also the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the Greatest Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank.

At Wrestlemania 36, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship, which he went on to retain once against Bray Wyatt. At Backlash, he will face The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match for the championship.