Braun Strowman is a busy man. Even before getting officially drafted to RAW, he appeared for a little while on RAW Underground to takedown the undefeated Dabba Kato.

With RAW Underground currently on hold, Braun Strowman was officially drafted to RAW, where his first feud appears to be one with the rising star Keith Lee. Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino asked Braun Strowman about his thoughts on being drafted back to RAW and The Monster Among Men expressed happiness over "going home" to the brand where he first got started as a singles star:

"You know, going home. The red brand is where it all started. When I got drafted away from the Wyatt Family I was on RAW. And as much of an amazing time as I've had destroying poor souls with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan - you guys haven't even seen what I'm fully capable of. Not just as a performer, but as a man. I'm going back home, a place where I made a name for myself. I'm going to go back and remind everyone on the RAW brand that I am the alpha of WWE. I'm at the top of the food chain."

Braun Strowman then called out Drew McIntyre for a WWE Championship opportunity and referred to their history in 2018. He vowed to go after him after taking care of Roman Reigns on SmackDown and then Keith Lee on RAW:

"Drew McIntyre, enjoy holding that (WWE) World Heavyweight Championship because you know I'm coming for it. You know I want it. You know we got bad beef. I've eaten more Claymore Kicks than I'm damn sure willing to admit to, so I've got something coming for you. I've just got to humble Roman Reigns and this new kid Keith Lee real quick."

Will Braun Strowman make a good WWE title opponent?

Whether it's Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton as the WWE Champion, there's no doubt that a feud against Braun Strowman would do wonders. It makes a lot of sense for both men, but it would also mean that Braun Strowman would need to come out on top against Keith Lee - something that's not guaranteed to happen.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how WWE handles Braun Strowman on RAW again. While we certainly don't expect him to win the WWE Championship, he would make for a good title challenger.