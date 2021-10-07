"They should be so protected"- Braun Strowman on the "only thing" he's mad about with WWE release 

Braun Strowman has revealed "the only thing" he's mad about, in regards to his WWE release.

Braun Strowman was the Universal Champion on SmackDown last year. On June 2, 2021, Strowman was let go by WWE. The release left the WWE Universe surprised, as Strowman had been a major star on TV for the past six years or so.

Braun Strowman has now opened up about his release in an interview with "Control Your Narrative." In one highligt, he named being taken away the younger fans he loved to entertain as the only thing that he's upset about.

"In all honesty that's the one thing, that's the only thing I'll say that I'm mad about my career ending with WWE, was that being taken away from the kids," said Strowman. "The money, yeah don't get me wrong it's great. It's given me life, things in life that I could have never imagined. Fame, I could absolutely 100% do without."

"Other than that the fact, the fame, to those kids, I've always been a sucker, I had a soft spot for children," Strowman continued. "It's just, that's the future and they're so pressured, they should be so protected." [Please link back to the article in case you wish to use the quotes]

The full interview is available here.

Braun Strowman was quite popular with young fans during his WWE run

Braun Strowman is an incredibly emotional person, contrary to the character he played on WWE TV. He was a role model for kids across the world. Back in 2018, Strowman granted his first Make-A-Wish request and met a young fan named Ryan.

Also Read

The fan-favorite star couldn't control his emotions while granting Ryan's wish, and he broke down in tears. Strowman was one of the most intimidating figures on the WWE roster during his run, but the person behind the character is a loving, caring human being.

The Monster Among Men did well for himself as a WWE Superstar. His journey towardslosing weight has been well documented, and it remains an inspiration to many fans. Strowman isn't a WWE Superstar anymore, but he will keep inspiring fans for a long time to come.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier