Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman won a triple threat match on RAW last night to book his place on Team RAW at Survivor Series. He battled Keith Lee and Sheamus, two Superstars who had already qualified for Team RAW along with AJ Styles.

After booking his place on Team RAW, Braun Strowman was a guest on RAW Talk with Charly Caruso and R-Truth. When asked about who he wants to see as the fifth member of Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, Braun Strowman named former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Strowman said that despite the differences he and McIntyre have had in the past, he saw how much The Scottish Psychopath wanted to win.

You know, honestly, walking around the locker room before I came out to do this, I could see that Drew McIntyre has a fire lit inside of him right now. And you know, there's some history between Drew and I, I've eaten more Brogue Kicks that I care to admit, but at the same time I know that when he goes out there he's got the same mindset, the same mentality as I do - he wants to win and will do anything in his power to do it. So I'd love Drew McIntyre to step up and take that fifth and final spot on Team RAW.

A quick look at Braun Strowman's 2020 in WWE

Braun Strowman has had a pretty great year. 2020 saw the 'Monster Among Men' win his the Intercontinental Championship on an episode of SmackDown in January - the first singles title of his WWE career.

Although his title reign was short, Strowman went one step further at WrestleMania, winning the WWE Universal Championship after beating Goldberg. Braun Strowman held on to the title until WWE SummerSlam, where he was beaten by his former mentor, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit RAW Talk and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.