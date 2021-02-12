Braun Strowman reveals why he has been absent from WWE TV again 

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE shortly before the 2021 Royal Rumble after he missed several weeks due to a leg injury. After the Royal Rumble, fans expected Strowman to regain his status as a prominent player on RAW. Instead, Strowman has been absent since the pay-per-view. He recently explained that he's been dealing with an illness.
In a video posted on his Instagram account, Braun Strowma explained that he has been suffering from a severe infection. Strowman is a former world champion, and he has also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the Greatest Royal Rumble.
In the video, Strowman describes that an infection reached his bloodstream, and it caused him to lose 15 pounds in five days. But he explained that the antibiotics are working, and he's already feeling better.
Strowman's career has been somewhat hamstrung throughout the years. He has dealt with several injuries and various obstacles behind the scenes. Many WWE fans will hope to see Strowman return and wreak havoc on the red brand.
Braun Strowman was suspended in a storyline on WWE RAW
Before his absence began, Braun Strowman put his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce on an episode of RAW. Strowman was frustrated because Pearce didn't give him a match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After this assault, Strowman was indefinitely suspended as a part of the storyline. He has been absent from RAW ever since.
He returned on the last episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Monster Among Men eliminated three men in the Men's Royal Rumble, but he failed to win the battle royal.
Braun Strowman's appearance at the Royal Rumble made fans believe that he would become a contender for the WWE Championship. Instead, The Monster Among Men won't compete in the six-man Elimination Chamber Match for the title later this month. It's unclear when and how he'll make his return.Published 12 Feb 2021, 00:54 IST