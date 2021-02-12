Braun Strowman reveals why he has been absent from WWE TV again 

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE shortly before the 2021 Royal Rumble after he missed several weeks due to a leg injury. After the Royal Rumble, fans expected Strowman to regain his status as a prominent player on RAW. Instead, Strowman has been absent since the pay-per-view. He recently explained that he's been dealing with an illness.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Braun Strowma explained that he has been suffering from a severe infection. Strowman is a former world champion, and he has also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Braun Strowman gives an update on why he’s been off TV again.



Says he recently got an infection that went into his bloodstream and it caused him to drop like 15 pounds in 5 days.



Hope he has a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/ZNdtkIBDLC — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2021

In the video, Strowman describes that an infection reached his bloodstream, and it caused him to lose 15 pounds in five days. But he explained that the antibiotics are working, and he's already feeling better.

Strowman's career has been somewhat hamstrung throughout the years. He has dealt with several injuries and various obstacles behind the scenes. Many WWE fans will hope to see Strowman return and wreak havoc on the red brand.

Braun Strowman was suspended in a storyline on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

Before his absence began, Braun Strowman put his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce on an episode of RAW. Strowman was frustrated because Pearce didn't give him a match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After this assault, Strowman was indefinitely suspended as a part of the storyline. He has been absent from RAW ever since.

He returned on the last episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Monster Among Men eliminated three men in the Men's Royal Rumble, but he failed to win the battle royal.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

Braun Strowman's appearance at the Royal Rumble made fans believe that he would become a contender for the WWE Championship. Instead, The Monster Among Men won't compete in the six-man Elimination Chamber Match for the title later this month. It's unclear when and how he'll make his return.