Braun Strowman's first PLE opponent in 18 months announced on SmackDown

Braun Strowman's return to WWE hasn't generated as much buzz as expected. However, he is now set for his biggest match yet, as his bout against the giant Omos has been made official for Crown Jewel 2022.

Braun Strowman came out on the latest edition of SmackDown as a face-to-face was advertised between him and The Nigerian Giant Omos. However, MVP came out, and Strowman wasted no time issuing a challenge to Omos for a match in Saudi Arabia.

This will be Braun Strowman's first Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania Backlash 2021 - which was over 18 months ago. On that occasion, he fell short in a WWE title clash, in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

This week on SmackDown, MVP eventually called out Omos, who came out and shoved The Monster Among Men out of the ring. It was the first time we saw Strowman look up to somebody and get disposed of with such ease.

It will be a battle of the giants and WWE is wasting no time in trying to establish who the superior one is. So far, Strowman's return has been filled with squash matches, with former Money in the Bank winner Otis arguably being his biggest win since last month.

