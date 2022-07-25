"That guy is f**king awesome" - Former Superstar questions why WWE released Braun Strowman

Rory McAllister has given his opinion on Vince McMahon’s decision to release Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, from WWE last year.

Scherr was one of the most prominent names on the main roster between 2015 and 2021. Standing at six-foot-eight and weighing over 350 pounds, the 38-year-old appeared to fit the mold of what McMahon desired in a WWE Superstar.

McAllister performed as one-half of The Highlanders in WWE between 2006 and 2008. Speaking on “Jofo in the Ring,” he questioned why the former WWE Chairman was happy to let 'The Monster Among Men' leave:

“If you were Vince McMahon, would you have got rid of Braun Strowman?” McAllister said. “Vince, back in the day, it didn’t matter if he liked you or not, if he knew you were putting a**es in seats, then there you stayed. I thought that guy was one of the most believable people I’ve seen on TV in many, many years. That guy is f**king awesome.” [40:58-41:25]

Scherr co-founded the Control Your Narrative (CYN) wrestling promotion following his WWE departure. He recently named Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt, as his dream opponent outside of WWE.

Nia Jax left WWE five months after Braun Strowman

Lina Fanene, known in WWE as Nia Jax, received her release in November 2021. The one-time RAW Women’s Champion was among the most imposing female superstars in WWE history.

Rory McAllister also struggled to understand why Jax was allowed to leave. Like Strowman, the former Total Divas cast member looked as though she could legitimately beat up the majority of her opponents:

“Nia Jax, I know she had a lot of heat backstage, but she was the same way,” McAllister continued. “I could buy that. When she was throwing people about, seemed legit to me.” [41:26-41:33]

