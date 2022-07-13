"Come home brother" - Former WWE Superstar wants dream match with Bray Wyatt

There are plenty of dream matches left for Bray Wyatt if he chooses to go after them.

Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021. The company cited budget cuts. There have been plenty of reports since about the two sides not seeing eye to eye when it came to the creative direction of The Fiend character. While many predicted that Wyatt would be back in the ring by now, he hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 37.

EC3 and Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman) were guests this morning on Busted Open Radio with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. They were there to discuss their Control Your Narrative promotion. When asked what his dream match would be in the future, Scherr answered that it would be the former leader of The Wyatt Family:

"Biggest dream match for me, honestly, if I could ever figure out what the hell he's doing and get him to get the fire lit back inside of his belly that I once saw burning bright through his eyes, and it shined on the screen. Windham is absolutely the be all for me," - Adam Scherr said. "That's it. I want him in our world where we can tell our story how we want to tell it. Not have 500,000 cooks' fingers stuck in the porridge skanking it up. I want him and I to go out there and be the magic makers that we are."

Adam Scherr posted a personal message to Rotunda following the show on social media. Tweeting out:

"Come home brother. Come home!!!! @Windham6," Adam Scherr said in a tweet.

Bray Wyatt is still teasing his return to professional wrestling

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled in over a year, but he continues to tease his return on social media.

During a recent string of tweets, Wyatt teased that he was tired of watching and listening to people question his desire. The former Fiend promised that everyone would know his name again soon enough. Tweeting out:

"I'm tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I'll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I'll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. Again again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt," - Bray Wyatt said in a tweet.

WYATT 6 @Windham6

Believe in me.

It would be interesting to see what Adam Scherr and Bray Wyatt can do without the restrictions of the WWE holding them back creatively. Perhaps fans will see something like this happen in the future.

