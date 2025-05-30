Braun Strowman could be saved in WWE by only one man, says veteran

Braun Strowman was released from WWE earlier this year, among several other superstars. Despite him being loved by the fans for his storylines, this was the second time he was released by the company. The star was not really at his best over the last few months and suffered several injuries. Now, a veteran has said that he could have easily saved Strowman from his fate.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was talking about Strowman and said that, given his talent, what happened with the 41-year-old star should not have happened. He said that had he still been writing at WWE, it would have been really easy to make sure that Braun Strowman got over with the fans.
Jonathan Coachman was speaking to Vince Russo on The Coach and Bro Show, where they talked about Strowman and what was wrong within WWE. Russo said that he could get the star over and mentioned that the company needed writers and producers who knew what they were doing.
"Bro you got to fix it by getting writers and producers in there that know what the heck they are doing. That's how you fix it. I could have gotten Braun Strowman over. There's no question in my mind whatsoever. You got to get writers and producers in there that know what they are doing," Russo said.
Check out his comments in the video below:
Jonathan Coachman talked about his comments and said that he felt that very soon, Vince Russo would be in massive demand as their following of smart fans was increasing regularly.