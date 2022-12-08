Braun Strowman is hopeful that he will compete in next year's Elimination Chamber match in Canada.

The eponymous event will take place on February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal. At this year's event, Brock Lesnar defeated five other superstars, including AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins, to win the coveted WWE Championship.

Speaking to Toronto Sun, Braun Strowman noted that he's looking forward to take part in the Elimination Chamber match and sees it as "a huge opportunity" for himself.

“It’s a huge opportunity... It’s an opportunity to step into an arena and show the world what you’ve got at the highest level, winning an opportunity and moving forward with whatever you want to do in the company. Hopefully, the powers that be draw my number to step into that ring and do what I do best and that’s putting these hands on them poor souls," said Strowman.

WWE @WWE



#WWEChamber A look at life inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber. A look at life inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber. #WWEChamber https://t.co/22cgw53WlW

Braun Strowman on his Elimination Chamber record

The Monster of All Monsters currently holds the record for most eliminations in a single Elimination Chamber match for men. At the 2018 event, he eliminated Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Elias, and The Miz, but Roman Reigns pinned him.

Braun Strowman commented on his record during the interview, stating:

“I believe I still hold the record. I might be tied with Shayna Baszler for most eliminations ever in a single Elimination Chamber. I almost won the sucker that one year, but Roman Reigns caught me with that lucky spear that he’s been able to land on me a few times in the past."

2023 will be the first time the Elimination Chamber event will take place in Canada. It will also be the second to take place outside of the United States after this year's event, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman compete in the chamber match? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes