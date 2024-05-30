Braun Strowman sends a bold five-word message on social media

Braun Strowman took to social media to send a bold message today. This week on Monday Night RAW, he defeated JD McDonagh and also got involved during the main event between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Strowman was attacked earlier on the red brand and was looking for payback on McDonagh and the rest of The Judgment Day. He finally caught up with them ringside during the main event Steel Cage match between Morgan and Lynch.

The Monster Among Men chased the members of the faction around the ring and inadvertently shoulder-tackled Dominik Mysterio who was also at ringside. Mysterio fell onto the steel cage door shutting it on The Man's face, allowing Morgan the opportunity to retain the Women's World Championship.

On X (formerly Twitter), Strowman sent a bold five-word message today, reacting to a tweet by WWE's official X handle.

"Stackin body’s [bodies] since day one!!!!" wrote Strowman.

You can check out Strowman's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman believes he was put on Earth to be a WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman is well on his way to establishing his place as one of the most popular WWE Superstars. He initially rose to stardom after breaking away from The Wyatt Family and focusing on his singles career.

Speaking on the INSIGHT, the former Universal Champion explained how much the Stamford-based company had helped him and his family and that he would always be loyal to WWE. Strowman admitted he got several offers from elsewhere, but he always believed he would return to the company he loved.

“I knew, I knew for a fact. And that’s what I said, I got reached out by everybody, come here, come wrestle for us. And I’ve said it time and time again. I’m loyal to this company. Because what this company has done for me, my family, my loved ones, I’m just loyal. And I knew for a fact that I would be back because this is where I belong. I truly believe I was put on this earth to be a WWE Superstar," declared Strowman.

Since returning from his latest injury, Braun Strowman has been feuding with The Judgment Day. On Night Two of the recent Draft, he returned to save Jey Uso from the villainous faction and Logan Paul.

The Monster of All Monsters defeated JD McDonagh in his first televised match since returning. It remains to be seen how the feud between Strowman and the heel faction will play out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback