"Hold your family close"- Braun Strowman sends a daunting message to former champion

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman fired a warning shot at Chad Gable ahead of their match on Monday Night RAW.

The Monster Among Men has been embroiled in a feud with Alpha Academy since making his return to the Stamford-based promotion. After defeating Otis in a singles match last week on SmackDown, Braun is scheduled to lock horns with Gable on the upcoming edition of RAW.

The former Universal Champion had some tough words for Gable before their eventual showdown. Earlier today, the Alpha Academy member posted a video on social media where he claimed he knows Braun better than anyone and is ready for him. Replying to the aforementioned post on Twitter, the latter said:

"Hold your family close. You have two more nights with them. I’m sorry for what’s about to happen. #YouveBeenWarned"- Strowman tweeted.

Jim Cornette recently slammed WWE's booking of Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman shocked the wrestling world last month as he made his return to his old hunting ground after being released from his contract in 2021. The Monster Among Men picked up from where he left off, terrorizing wrestlers inside and outside the ring.

While Braun targeted the entire tag team division upon his return, he has recently shifted his attention to Alpha Academy. He has been at odds with the former RAW Tag Team Champions for the last few weeks and recently defeated Otis in a one-on-one contest.

However, former WWE manager Jim Cornette wasn't particularly impressed with the recent segment where he had a verbal with the duo. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim stated that the whole segment was moronic:

"You f*****g moron, Braun Strowman is a moron, anybody that signed off on this is a moron." [2:06 to 2:15]

Braun Strowman was one of the most popular WWE stars before getting released from his contract last year. While he only had a single world championship reign, he played his character as an overpowered monster to perfection and was vital in elevating top stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

However, Triple H has taken a patient approach to Braun's second stint with the company. While he is currently feuding with Alpha Academy, he is bound to collide with The Tribal Chief down the line.

