"It's the sudden stop" - Braun Strowman sends out a dominant message following his WWE return

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has sent a message to the rest of the roster following his return on Monday Night RAW.

The Monster of all Monsters was released due to budget cuts in June 2021. Following this, Strowman worked on independent shows and, in the promotion, Control Your Narrative.

He made his much-anticipated return to WWE on this Monday's RAW, where he flipped a car in the parking lot and completely decimated a fatal-four-way tag match to determine the number one contenders for the unified Tag Team Titles.

The aforementioned number one contenders' tag team match featured the Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and The New Day. However, they all laid flat in the ring after Strowman attacked them.

Earlier today, Strowman shared a dominant message on Twitter, featuring an image of him giving a choke slam to Angel Garza of Los Lotharios on RAW.

"It’s not the fall that hurts. It’s the sudden stop. #WhoWantsTheseHands," Braun wrote.

When was Braun Strowman's last WWE match?

Though Braun Strowman left WWE in June 2021, he was far from the bottom of their card.

In fact, Strowman's last match before his departure from the McMahon-run empire was for a world championship at WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

He challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in a triple threat match, also featuring Drew McIntyre.

Strowman took the pinfall in the match and was released the next month. His only world title reign in WWE remains his Universal Championship run, which began at WrestleMania 36 after he defeated Goldberg.

However, if Strowman can maintain his momentum, fans might see him lift another title soon. He is scheduled to appear on SmackDown next, and we can hope to learn more about his intentions on the show.

What did you think of Braun Strowman's tweet? Did you enjoy his return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy