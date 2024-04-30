Braun Strowman sends out an electrifying message for the WWE Universe after returning on RAW 

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently posted an energetic comeback message on his social media after returning on RAW this week.

The Monster Among Men got drafted to RAW on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. Strowman has had a neck injury and was on a hiatus for almost a year. Although he was on a break, he appeared on the August 25th episode of SmackDown, a segment to give tribute to his former tag partner, the late Bray Wyatt. Post this appearance, Strowman was off the ring as he had a neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae last year and was on the path of recovery. After getting drafted in the second round of Night Two of the WWE Draft, the one-time Intercontinental Champion recently gave his fans a wholesome reaction for being back in action.

Strowman penned down a message for the WWE Universe with utmost excitement. The Monster Among Men wrote:

"Immmmmmmmm Baaaaaacccckkkkk!!!! #MonstersAreReal #GetTheseHands," he wrote.

Checkout the Instagram post of Braun Strowman below:

Braun Strowman made a surprising return on RAW to defend Jey Uso from Logan Paul

To everyone's surprise, Braun Strowman flipped the tables in this week's RAW. He made a surprising return to save Jey Uso, who was being attacked by Logan Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Paul announced the second round of WWE Draft picks and then insulted wrestlers, including Uso. They both got into an argument after the announcement, which made the situation intense. Balor and McDonagh then joined the heated situation.

Jey was then outnumbered, but Strowman made a comeback to save him and chased the WWE United States Champion away. The end of it was much more intense when, at ringside, Strowman and Patrick Mahomes stared each other down. The Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes was backed by Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, while Jey pulled Braun away from the former.

The excitement has peaked as the WWE Universe awaits a stellar performance from The Monster Among Men in the coming days.