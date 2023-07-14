Braun Strowman sends an emotional two-word message to absent WWE Superstar amid his own hiatus

Braun Strowman is currently out of in-ring action due to undergoing neck surgery. Taking to Twitter, he sent a message to Alexa Bliss, who is also absent.

Bliss, meanwhile, is absent from WWE amid her pregnancy. Taking to social media, she announced that her baby is due to arrive in December of 2023.

WWE recently posted a video from their Ride Along series featuring Strowman and Bliss. The video was posted in honor of National French Fry Day. Reacting to it, Strowman sent a two-word message:

"Good times!!!!" wrote Strowman

Mark Henry revealed that Braun Strowman had asked him for a spot in WWE

WWE legend Mark Henry revealed that Braun Strowman asked him for a spot in WWE.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Henry opened up about his conversations with the former WWE Universal Champion. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion saw something special in Strowman and believed that he could make it as a WWE star. Henry said:

"Braun strowman was a strongman and I said, "Bro, you should be wrestling." And he came in seventh at the Nationals and I said, "The guys in front of you... that's first, second, and third... all are gonna be in the top five for the next 15 years. Unless you miraculously grow and get stronger, you're going to be middle of the road here. You could be a big fish in pro wrestling." And it took him two years to say, "Hey! Can you still get me into wrestling?" And I said, "Hell yeah, let's go!" And he became a world champion and is making millions of dollars."

The last time Strowman was seen on TV, he was teaming up with Ricochet. The two men formed a dynamic tag team before The Monster of all Monsters went off television.

