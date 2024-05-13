Braun Strowman sends a four-word message days after attacking 42-year-old superstar on his return

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE and attacked The Judgment Day. On Instagram, he sent a four-word message, taking a dig at the heel faction's Finn Balor.

After being sidelined for almost a year, Strowman returned on the April 29th edition of Monday Night RAW. He came to the aid of Jey Uso, who was ambushed by The Judgment Day and Logan Paul.

Taking to Instagram, Strowman sent a four-word message ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW. He also shared a photo of him chokeslamming Balor.

Check out Strowman's post:

"Must be Monday!!!! #Elevated," wrote Strowman.

Balor was recently in action against Jey Uso in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. The former Universal Champion was eliminated after coming up short against The Yeet Master.

Balor was also involved in a heated interaction with his Judgment Day stablemate and long-term tag team partner, Damian Priest, after the latter's victory over Jey at Backlash France.

Braun Strowman opened up about returning to WWE after being fired in 2021

Braun Strowman was initially released by WWE in 2021. He recently opened up about his return after re-signing a deal with the Stamford-based company in 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, the former Universal Champion revealed that numerous promotions reached out to him after his release. However, he chose to stay loyal to WWE. Strowman said:

“I knew, I knew for a fact. And that’s what I said, I got reached out by everybody, come here, come wrestle for us. And I’ve said it time and time again. I’m loyal to this company. Because what this company has done for me, my family, my loved ones, I’m just loyal. And I knew for a fact that I would be back because this is where I belong. I truly believe I was put on this earth to be a WWE Superstar,"

The WWE Universe should expect Braun Strowman to be featured on tonight's Monday Night RAW in some capacity.

