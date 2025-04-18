Braun Strowman sends a heart-melting message before WrestleMania

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner. Ahead of the event, Braun Strowman has shared a heartfelt message.
Braun Strowman has been part of the WWE roster for several years, having won the Universal Championship many years ago. While he is no longer in the World Title picture, The Monster of all Monsters remains one of the most popular stars on the roster and is involved in various fan interactions.
Recently, Make-A-Wish partnered with the wish-granting organization and WWE to enhance the experiences of 25 kids who had their wishes granted to attend WrestleMania. Strowman made a surprise appearance along with Tiffany Stratton to cheer on the kids as they made their grand entrances with custom music and graphics. At the end of each kid's entrance, Strowman and Stratton presented them with customized titles and took photos with them to commemorate the special moment.
Following this special moment, Braun Strowman took to social media to share a heartwarming message.
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
"What makes all this matter!!!!! I love me Job!!!!"
Check out his tweet below:
Braun Strowman addresses not having a match at WrestleMania 41
Strowman was involved in a feud with Jacob Fatu in recent months and even competed in a match for the United States Championship against LA Knight. On the April 4 episode of SmackDown, the star lost a number one contender's match to Fatu. With WrestleMania 41 taking place this weekend, the former Universal Champion doesn't have a place on the card.
A fan pointed out on social media that, despite doing everything WWE has asked of him, Strowman will have to sit out WrestleMania this year. The Monster of all Monsters responded that he is just doing his job.
"Just doing my Job!!!!! Much love to my fans!!!!" wrote Strowman.
Check out his tweet here:
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Strowman.