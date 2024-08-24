Braun Strowman sends a heartfelt message to the late Bray Wyatt one year after his passing

Braun Strowman sent a heartfelt message to the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. Bray and Braun were members of The Wyatt Family.

In 2015, Strowman debuted as a member of the faction, helping Wyatt and Luke Harper, also known as Brodie Lee, during a match against Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns.

On Instagram, Strowman paid tribute to the former Universal Champion with a heartfelt message:

"Not a day goes by I don’t think about you!!!!"

Check out Strowman's Instagram post below:

The New Face of Fear is dearly missed by many wrestlers who were close to him.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman opened up about his connection with the late Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman opened up about his spiritual connection with Bray Wyatt. The two were also good friends off TV.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Strowman mentioned that he had a deep connection with The New Face of Fear and could still feel his presence:

"I see him [Bray Wyatt] all the time. It's crazy! It really is crazy! I don't know how spiritual anyone is or this and that, but I had a very deep connection with him. I mean, I see him, and there's things that remind me of him, and constantly, every day there's something; I can feel him; he's still around!"

During his time as a WWE performer, Wyatt won multiple championships, including the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. In his last-ever match, Bray defeated LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Strowman is currently signed to Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, The Monster Among Men confronted Bronson Reed, who has been wreaking havoc on RAW for weeks.

This set up a match between Strowman and Reed for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former Universal Champion will aim to get back to winning ways after suffering a loss to Damian Priest in his last televised match.

