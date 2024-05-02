"I had a very deep connection with him" - 4-time WWE champion on Bray Wyatt's untimely passing

WWE Superstars and fans were heartbroken upon finding out about Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. A popular star recently spoke about The Eater of Worlds and his close connection to the star.

The Wyatt Family holds a special place in the hearts of the WWE Universe as it was the launching pad for several stars in the promotion, including Braun Strowman. The stable eventually ended, and the stars reached new heights in their respective careers.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, four-time champion Braun Strowman spoke about Bray Wyatt after the star passed away in August 2023. The former Intercontinental Champion stated he had a deep connection to Windham Rotunda and could still feel his presence.

"I see him all the time. It's crazy. It really is crazy. I don't know how spiritual anyone is or this and that, but I had a very deep connection with him. I mean, I see him, and there's things that remind me of him, and constantly, every day there's something, I can feel him; he's still around." (H/T CVV)

Braun Strowman and Eric Rowan from The Wyatt Family were present during the tribute show on Friday Night SmackDown in August 2023.

The Wyatt Family's Eric Rowan has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE

The Wyatt Family ruled WWE for years as new members were added to the faction before its eventual demise in 2017. The superstars from the group went on to win championships in the promotion as they went their separate ways.

The company under the old regime didn't reunite the stable, and some members of the faction were eventually released from WWE. Bray Wyatt was reportedly set to start a new faction called Wyatt 6 after he returned to the company.

Unfortunately, Windham Rotunda's untimely passing stopped those plans until recently. Uncle Howdy is seemingly gearing up for a return, and it looks like he won't return alone.

According to PWInsider, Eric Rowan has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE. The report doesn't state any plans or a date for the return. However, Rowan could likely be involved with Uncle Howdy.

The star has been working outside the Stamford-based promotion for a while, and it will be interesting to see Rowan return to the company for a second run.

