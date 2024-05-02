42-year-old former Champion re-signs with WWE after 4 years - Reports

WWE is moving forward with major momentum coming out of WrestleMania XL and the 2024 Draft. The company has reportedly re-signed a fan-favorite star to make their return after being away for several years.

Erick Rowan aka Erick RedBeard became a popular superstar as a member of The Wyatt Family. The 11-year veteran signed his first developmental contract in February 2011 and stayed with the company until his release on April 15, 2020, when he and others were let go due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

The former Bludgeon Brother has worked the indies since leaving the company and made a few AEW appearances. He also made a one-night SmackDown appearance last year to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Rumors on Rowan's WWE status picked up last month when he pulled out of an indie show due to contractual obligations, and he was spotted in Pittsburgh, where talents undergo medical testing before they sign. Now word is that the 42-year-old has re-signed with the company.

Rowan has officially signed a new contract with WWE, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on when he will return to TV, or which brand he will be on, but we should know more within the next few weeks.

There has been speculation on Rowan possibly being linked to the company's recent Uncle Howdy teases. There are also rumors of Rowan and Braun Strowman reuniting as a tag team.

