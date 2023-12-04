Braun Strowman sends a message after arriving in India

Braun Strowman has been missing from WWE programming due to an injury. The Monster of All Monsters arrived in India earlier today and sent a message to his fans.

Strowman proved his doubters wrong by winning the Universal Championship after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. The world title run has been the highlight of his career.

Fans saw Braun Strowman team up with Ricochet before going on a hiatus. The two defeated Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis on an episode of RAW in early May 2023. Following the win, The Monster of All Monsters was written off TV by the creative team due to an injury.

The WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for one of the strongest superstars on the roster to return to the ring. Strowman recently visited India, where he was seen at the Sony Sports studio.

Sony Sports Network's official Twitter handle shared a video of Braun Strowman arriving at the company's studio. The Monster of All Monsters sent a message to fans by commenting on the post.

"The Monsters in the house!!!!"

Strowman is one of the most popular stars in WWE. He is a massive attraction in the international market due to his remarkable physical stature and athleticism. It will be great to see what he has in store for fans in India.

It's unclear when The Monster of All Monsters will be ready to return to the ring. He has undergone neck surgery, and it looks like he has recovered well and can travel without much discomfort.

Braun Strowman missed WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India

As mentioned earlier, The Monster of All Monsters is one of the most recognizable stars in WWE today. However, Braun Strowman has failed to feature on both Superstar Spectacle events meant for the Indian audience.

The first Superstar Spectacle was held in 2021 and was hosted at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Indian market due to COVID-19 restrictions. The second event was held in Hyderabad in 2023.

Fans saw John Cena and Seth Rollins team up to defeat Imperium in the main event of the show. The event also featured top names like Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in stellar matches.

Braun Strowman was not part of this year's event due to an injury. However, he has visited the country to promote WWE and some television shows. During his previous trips, he has been seen with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE makes him one of the top men to represent the company in India down the line.

