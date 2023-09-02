Braun Strowman sends a message to Erick Rowan following Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Braun Strowman has responded to Erick Rowan's heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt on Instagram.

Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard, was flown in to appear on the Bray Wyatt tribute special edition of SmackDown last week. He recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle, remembering the late Wyatt and Brodie Lee.

Eric Rowan's post received many responses from fellow wrestlers and fans, including Braun Strowman. The former Wyatt Family member had the following to say in the comments section of the post.

"Love you brother. Family over everything," he wrote.

Braun Strowman's reply to Erick Rowan

Braun Strowman posted a lengthy tribute post remembering Bray Wyatt

Strowman poured his heart out in a long Instagram post following Bray's tragic passing at 36. The WWE Superstar shared a bunch of memories that he shared with Wyatt over the years.

Here's an excerpt from Strowman's post:

"You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather."

Strowman joined The Wyatt Family in 2015 as the faction's fourth member. He went on to become a top singles star and later feuded with Wyatt as well. He won the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Wyatt defeated him at SummerSlam 2020 to win his second Universal Title belt. The reign unfortunately didn't last long as Roman Reigns defeated the duo a week later to win the belt.

Share your reactions to Braun Strowman's wholesome response to Erick Rowan's tribute to Bray Wyatt in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here