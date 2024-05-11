Braun Strowman sends a message to Finn Balor after their encounter on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman took to social media to mock Finn Balor following their confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

The Monster Among Men made his return to the April 29 edition of the red brand after being on the sidelines for almost a year. After being drafted to RAW in the second round of Night Two, Strowman came to the aid of Jey Uso.

The Judgment Day members, Balor and JD McDonagh, and United States Champion Logan Paul outnumbered Main Event Jey. However, the 40-year-old WWE Superstar was done with bullies and came as a backup for the former Bloodline member.

He delivered a massive chokeslam to The Prince and frightened away The Maverick. The Judgment Day member took to social media and shared a photo of being taken out by Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters responded to Finn Balor on X/Twitter and mentioned he was always willing to send the latter star packing with a chokeslam. The former Universal Champion wrote:

"Always willing to lend you a hand!!!! 😏"

Braun Strowman opens up about grueling match against late WWE Superstar

The 40-year-old star recently shared that his brutal match against Bray Waytt four years ago is his all-time favorite.

Windham Rotunda and Strowman were part of The Wyatt Family faction. Fans witnessed their friendship turn into an on-screen rivalry at Extreme Rules 2020 in a Swamp Fight.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former champion mentioned that his grueling match against Wyatt took a toll on both superstars. Despite that, Strowman claimed that the Swamp Fight against the late WWE Superstar was his favorite match.

"Honestly, as hard as it was, the swamp match I had with Bray. Because that was my teacher, my mentor, and my master. Being able to go out there and use the tools and assets that he taught me and he gave me and be able to go out there," he said.

It remains to be seen if the former Universal Champion will have a single run following his massive return or whether he will be a part of the rumored Bo Dallas faction.

