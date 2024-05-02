"I ended up in the hospital" - 6 ft 8 inch WWE Superstar on his grueling match against Bray Wyatt

A WWE Superstar has considered his grueling contest against the late Bray Wyatt to be his favorite match of all time, despite the toll it took on his health.

At Extreme Rules 2020, a bizarre and brutal Swamp Fight took place between Braun Strowman and his fellow Wyatt Family member. This cinematic brawl set in the eerie atmosphere of a swamp saw The Eater of Worlds defeat the 6 ft 8 inch WWE Superstar in a barbaric match which marked a turning point in their rivalry.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Braun Strowman revealed that the Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules match against Bray Wyatt was his favorite.

"Honestly, as hard as it was, the swamp match I had with Bray. Because that was my teacher, my mentor, my master. Being able to go out there and use the tools and assets that he taught me and he gave me and be able to go out there," he said.

Despite the pain and sacrifice, The Monster of All Monsters finds purpose in bringing joy to wrestling fans. He acknowledged criticism of the match and emphasized the immense effort the two men put in. The former Universal Champion also revealed he almost passed out from dehydration and had to be hospitalized.

"And it really put a toll on both of us, I ended up in the hospital after it. So I got home and I collapsed in my house with full body cramps, I had to be pulled out of my house by the EMS and have double IVs hooked up. It took four litres of fluid to get my body to stop cramping," Strowman added. [H/T: CVV]

Watch the full interview below:

Braun Strowman on his connection with late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

The Monster Among Men was a part of The Wyatt Family stable alongside, Eric Rowan, Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), and Wyatt. During the same conversation, Strowman opened up about his close connection with Bray Wyatt.

The 40-year-old WWE star mentioned that even though The Eater of Worlds passed away in August 2023, he could still feel the presence of Bray Wyatt because of their deeper connection.

"I see him all the time. It's crazy. It really is crazy. I don't know how spiritual anyone is or this and that, but I had a very deep connection with him. I mean, I see him, and there's things that remind me of him, and constantly, every day there's something, I can feel him; he's still around," he said.

The former Universal Champion made his return to Monday Night RAW on April 29, 2024, following a long hiatus. Braun Strowman took out Finn Balor and quickly turned his attention to Logan Paul seemingly setting up a rivalry for the United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback