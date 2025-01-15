Braun Strowman sends a message to Omos days after he wins GHC Tag Team Championships

Braun Strowman sent a message to Omos during the latter's recent expedition to Pro Wrestling NOAH. The Nigerian Giant recently captured the GHC Tag Team Championships with Jack Morris.

On December 27, 2024, Omos' addition to Team 2000X was officially confirmed during a press conference. He was introduced by Yoshi tatsu and Daga. At the Noah The New Year Pay-Per-View, Omos and Morris defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura to win the GHC Tag titles.

Omos posted a photo at the iconic Ribera Steakhouse while wearing their traditional jacket. This prompted Strowman to question Omos if he broke Akebono's steak record.

"You try and break my Akebono steak record ???" wrote Strowman.

Check out a screenshot of Strowman's Instagram comment:

Braun Strowman opened up about working with Omos

Braun Strowman spoke highly of his match against Omos. He only had positive things to say about his fellow WWE Superstar.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Monster Among Men said:

"He was all over me in Saudi Arabia and brought the fight to me like no one ever has before. But he made a mistake and I hoisted that giant carcass up on that shoulder, powerslam, one, two, three, like the rest of them. End of the day, unbelievable, I'm very proud of the young man as well for coming in with such little experience. He reminds me a lot of myself when I was getting started in the business, so it was a nice opportunity to go out there."

Strowman was last seen in action on the December 27 edition of WWE SmackDown against Austin Theory, whom he defeated. The former Universal Champion has been down with the flu in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if he returns at the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, joining the likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre.

