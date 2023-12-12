Braun Strowman details what working with Omos is really like (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently discussed how he felt about wrestling Omos in WWE for the first time.

At six-foot-eight, Strowman has been one of WWE's largest superstars for many years. In 2020, seven-foot-three Omos debuted on the main roster and immediately cemented his status as the company's next top giant.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman spoke about his match against Omos at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia:

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species." [4:38 – 5:03]

Braun Strowman's approach against Omos

The Crown Jewel 2022 match ended with Braun Strowman securing the win in seven minutes after hitting Omos with a powerslam.

A year on from the bout, Strowman revealed how it can be difficult to anticipate what might happen next against someone of Omos' size:

"No, I try not to [bump more against big men] but unfortunately I don't really have any say-so in that if he gets his mitts on me. My moniker is Get These Hands, and when you see a guy that's hands are like this much bigger than you and stuff like that, you try to avoid it. I mean, he was tough. I've never really been painted into a hole before and had to fight from underneath, and that's what it was from the get-go." [5:08 – 5:28]

Strowman enjoyed sharing the ring with The Nigerian Giant and only has positive things to say about their WWE match:

"He was all over me in Saudi Arabia and brought the fight to me like no one ever has before. But he made a mistake and I hoisted that giant carcass up on that shoulder, powerslam, one, two, three, like the rest of them. End of the day, unbelievable, I'm very proud of the young man as well for coming in with such little experience. He reminds me a lot of myself when I was getting started in the business, so it was a nice opportunity to go out there." [5:28 – 5:56]

The Monster of All Monsters also gave his reaction to CM Punk recently re-signing with WWE after almost a decade away from the company.

