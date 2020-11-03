Braun Strowman sends a warning to his Survivor Series teammates 

The build to WWE Survivor Series 2020 is in full swing as both brands have begun to form their teams for the battle of brand supremacy. On Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman became the fourth member of Team RAW after defeating Keith Lee and Sheamus in a terrific triple threat match.

Keith Lee and Sheamus have already booked themselves a slot in Team RAW along with AJ Styles, and the former WWE Champion is the self-proclaimed captain of the Red brand. With the addition of Braun Strowman, the team does look really strong. Unfortunately, as witnessed on RAW this week, there seems to be no unity among the team members which could play a huge role during the match.

Braun Strowman has now seemingly sent a warning to his teammates of Team RAW via a tweet, asking them to either get aboard or get run over.

My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that... #GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw

Braun Strowman in WWE recently

The year 2020 has turned out to be decently successful for Braun Strowman as he won his first singles championship in WWE, the Intercontinental title. After that he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win the Universal Championship for the first time.

Braun Strowman then began a feud with his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. The two had a long rivalry that ended at SummerSlam 2020 when "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to end his title reign and become the new Universal Champion. During the final few weeks of this rivalry, Strowman went through a massive character change, debuting a new bald look and also turned heel.

Braun Strowman then appeared on RAW Underground where he decimated the entire competition. In this year's WWE Draft, the Monster Among Men was officially drafted to Monday Night RAW.

He has been feuding with Keith Lee and with the two of them being part of Team RAW for Survivor Series, it'll be interesting to see whether their personal issues will get in between the victory of their team and brand.