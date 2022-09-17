Braun Strowman set to face former champion on his WWE in-ring return next week

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is set to make his in-ring return next week on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Monster Among Men shocked the wrestling world two weeks back as he made his return to WWE programming on RAW. While Braun has wreaked havoc on both RAW and SmackDown rosters since his return, he is yet to compete in a match.

However, fans won't have to wait long to see him return to action as he's scheduled to take on Otis in a singles match next week on the blue brand.

Braun has particularly targeted Alpha Academy since his return. While he managed to lay out Otis with a powerbomb last week, the former RAW tag team champion got the better of the Black Sheep this week as he delivered a World's Strongest Slam to Braun.

Alpha Academy sent a message to Braun Strowman after WWE SmackDown

After being repeatedly attacked by Braun Strowman, Alpha Academy hit back at the former Universal Champion on SmackDown this week. The duo used numbers to their advantage to slay down the Monster Among Men.

Otis and Gable reflected on their attack in a post-show interview. Gable mentioned that the only reason Braun got the better of them previously was because he attacked from behind.

"The only reason we don't these past couple of weeks is because he [Braun Strowman] jumped us from behind, unprovoked. You think he's going to get away with that? It took me one week, it took Master Gable one week to formulate a plan to get the best of that fool and it worked. You saw how it ended with Braun laying on the mat courtesy of my number one guy [Otis]," Gable said. [00:23 - 00:43]

Otis fired a warning shot at the Black Sheep, stating that it would be "pure carnage" the next time they meet in a WWE ring.

"Braun, have you ever been in the ring with someone like me? No you haven't. Next time we meet in the ring, me and you big daddy, it's going to be pure carnage," Otis added. [01:09 - 01:20]

Who do you think will come out on top in the battle of powerhouses next week? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far