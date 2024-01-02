Braun Strowman shares new look ahead of WWE return

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was last seen on May 1, 2023, wrestling Alpha Academy alongside Ricochet.

He has been frequently featured in wrestling media of late. It appears his in-ring return is imminent. Strowman regularly posts updates on his social media handle. In the latest picture on Instagram, he is seen suited up. He also grew out his hair.

"Prestige World Wide!!!! #StayFlexin #IKnowAGuyThatKnowsAGuy #BoatsAndH*es," Braun Strowman captioned.

Braun Strowman signed with WWE again in 2022 after getting released a year prior. His latest stint featured a high-profile Saudi showdown against Omos, him contending for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, and a surprisingly solid tag team run with Ricochet.

Braun Strowman discloses health condition and estimated time frame before WWE in-ring return

Before he seriously considers returning to the squared circle, it seems The Monster Among All Monsters have a few more steps to take.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show during his recent visit to India, Braun Strowman talked in depth about the surgery he had to undergo and how he has finally started to lift weights again:

"I'm doing great," Strowman said. "Every day [I'm] better [and] pushing forward. I just got cleared to start lifting weights again [for the first time] since I had my surgery. Stuff like that. So one day at a time. WWE took unbelievable care of me."

He then revealed that it will take at least a month before he is ready to start wrestling and taking bumps:

"So [I'm] putting the size back on...I'm a little fluffy...So yeah, I just got cleared like two and a half weeks ago to fully start lifting weights again. I'm still on the no contact to the head, no taking bumps and stuff like that. So it's still going to be another month and two before we start easing back in the ring. But when it's time to go, we're going." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Monster of All Monsters last held a title in WWE all the way back in 2020, when he defeated Goldberg to capture his first and sole world title at WrestleMania 36. He dropped the belt to the late Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam that year.

