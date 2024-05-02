Braun Strowman shares recovery update after WWE RAW return

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has now shared how his neck has been holding up after his return to Monday Night RAW.

The Monster of All Monsters was on the sidelines since May 2023 before making his comeback on the April 29, 2024 edition of RAW. He underwent a successful cervical fusion surgery to repair the vertebrae of his neck.

The former Universal Champion was selected by the red brand in the second round of Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2024. Coming to the aid of Jey Uso, Strowman took out The Judgment Day's Finn Balor with a massive chokeslam. The 40-year-old star also scared off the current United States Champion Logan Paul before turning his attention to Patrick Mahomes.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former Wyatt Family member was asked about how his neck was feeling following a successful surgery. It is important to note that this interview was recorded before Braun Strowman made his return on Monday Night RAW.

"It feels great. I mean, look at this range of motion I got in this thing this thing. I'm pretty much Wolverine I got some titanium in there and things like that. I was a little nervous, I asked doc when they put all this hardware and I was like so am I going to set off metal detectors when I go to the airport? Because we are in airports more than we are in our houses," he said. [H/T: CVV]

Braun Strowman recalls accidental botch against former WWE Champion

The Monster of All Monsters spoke about a vicious botch during his match against Brock Lesnar six years ago. At the Royal Rumble 2018, Strowman faced The Beast Incarnate and Kane for the WWE Universal Title.

During the same conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old star recalled how he unintentionally kneed Lesnar and received one of the most brutal and nastiest receipts in return from the former WWE Champion.

"I got a little overzealous with him, and he had to check me. And that's just, at the end of the day, it's two big, dominant dudes out there going at it and things happen. This ain’t ballet. I stiffed him on accident with a knee, and he wasn't happy with it. So he clobbered me on the side of the head. And I like to think I'm the only human on Earth that's ever taken a right hand for Brock that didn't go night-night. I went 20 more minutes in the match. It didn't feel good. I mean, you see the slow motion my skull moves, and then the skin catches up," he said.

After the events of this week's Monday Night RAW, it appears that Braun Strowman is eyeing Logan Paul's United States Championship. It will be exciting to see how The Maverick escapes from The Monster Among Men's hands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback