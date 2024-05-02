"He wasn't happy with it" - 4-time WWE champion recalls accidental botch against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has struck fear in the hearts of WWE Superstars due to his overwhelming in-ring presence. A former World Champion recently spoke about an accidental botch against The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar was The Final Boss of WWE under Vince McMahon's regime, as the star was always booked in the title picture. The Beast held the Universal Championship for over 500 days before Roman Reigns won the title. During this run, Braun Strowman crossed paths with Lesnar.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Monster Among Men recalled when he accidentally kneed the champion at the 2018 Royal Rumble PLE. In return, The Beast Incarnate took a few stiff jabs at the star during their match and eventually walked out with the title.

"I got a little overzealous with him, and he had to check me. And that's just, at the end of the day, it's two big, dominant dudes out there going at it and things happen. This ain’t ballet. I stiffed him on accident with a knee, and he wasn't happy with it. So he clobbered me on the side of the head. And I like to think I'm the only human on Earth that's ever taken a right hand for Brock that didn't go night-night. I went 20 more minutes in the match. It didn't feel good. I mean, you see the slow motion my skull moves, and then the skin catches up." [H/T: CVV]

Triple H on Brock Lesnar's current status with WWE

Brock Lesnar's absence was felt during The Road to WrestleMania XL, as many believed the star was set to face Gunther in a one-on-one match during the two-night event in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, it will be a while before fans can see The Beast Incarnate inside the square circle. However, during the WrestleMania XL press conference, Triple H spoke about the former UFC Champion following the first night of the event in Philadelphia and revealed that Lesner is still a part of WWE.

"At one point, there was a conversation with Brock [Lesnar] about Royal Rumble [2024], quite a long time ago. Right now, Brock's home being Brock, and we'll see where that leads to, you know, from here. The status has been the same as before Brock's not gone from WWE. He's just home being Brock."

It's been nearly a year, and the star has not appeared on behalf of the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if and when he returns to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback