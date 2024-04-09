"The man to retire Brock Lesnar," "The next Beast Incarnate of WWE" - Fans react to current champion's dominant run

The new generation of WWE superstars made a name for themselves ahead of WrestleMania XL at Stand & Deliver 2024. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Oba Femi's dominant run on the brand as the North American Champion and wanted him to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's vigor and athleticism were unmatched in WWE, as The Beast Incarnate has created and broken several records in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the former UFC star has been absent, and many believe that the promotion has already found its replacement.

Oba Femi's performance shook the viewers, as he rose to the top out of nowhere on the developmental brand. The WWE Universe recently reacted to Oba Femi's win at Stand & Deliver 2024 against Dijak and Josh Briggs and wants him to face The Next Big Thing in the near future.

Check out some reactions below:

The star is in his first reign as the North American Champion after he defeated Dragon Lee. It will be interesting to see what he does next on the developmental brand following the events of Stand & Deliver 2024.

Triple H addressed Brock Lesnar's current status with WWE

Brock Lesnar was running rampant on the main roster when Vince McMahon was in charge of the product. However, The Beast Incarnate's role on the roster changed under Triple H's regime, as he was seen working with new talent in the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this year, there were reports regarding the 10-time champion's return. Unfortunately, the plans were scrapped for the return due to a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The individual mentioned in the lawsuit resembled a lot like The Beast Incarnate, which led to the promotion seemingly cutting ties with him.

After WrestleMania XL Night One, Triple H appeared at the press conference. During the post-show event, The Game addressed The Beast Incarnate's status with the company and stated that the star had been sent home.

"At one point, there was a conversation with Brock [Lesnar] about Royal Rumble [2024], quite a long time ago. Right now, Brock's home being Brock, and we'll see where that leads to, you know, from here. The status has been the same as before Brock's not gone from WWE. He's just home being Brock."

It will be interesting to see when the former UFC star returns to the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar? Sound off by using the discuss button!

