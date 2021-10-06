Braun Strowman shares update on next move after WWE release

Braun Strowman is close to deciding his next move following his WWE release.

Braun Strowman did a quick Twitter AMA earlier tonight. Amidst rumors of Strowman's possible move to another promotion, he provided an update on the same.

Braun was asked whether he's looking to join a wrestling promotion soon. He responded to the fan and stated that he will make up his mind soon.

Dustin FlyBoy Branch @DILLEST83 @Adamscherr99 Looking at any company to perform in bro cause we miss you frfr @Adamscherr99 Looking at any company to perform in bro cause we miss you frfr

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly interested in signing Braun Strowman

As per the latest report from Fightful, IMPACT Wrestling is "heavily interested" in inking a deal with Braun Strowman.

'The Monster Among Men' continues to work on his physique after his WWE release and regularly updates fans via Instagram. He looks shredded and is ready to wreak havoc in the squared circle.

Strowman was quite a popular back when he wrestled for Vince McMahon. He got over as a monster heel during his run with The Wyatt Family. Strowman was later heavily pushed as a singles act. His loss to Brock Lesnar at No Mercy 2017 severely hurt his push, and it took a while for WWE to make him relevant again.

Strowman finally won the big one last year at WrestleMania, when he put down Goldberg for the Universal title. His fans didn't have the slightest idea at the time that his days in WWE were numbered.

Here's what Braun had to say about his Universal title reign:

Also Read

“In my opinion, I think I did a damn good job. I think we made the most of it. I think we did an awesome job, everyone I had to work with, and behind the scenes and story-telling. The whole aspect of it in the middle of a pandemic, I thought we hit a home run,” said Braun. [H/T TalkSPORT]

If Braun Strowman's tweet is any indication, his fans will get to see him in a major promotion very soon.

Edited by Abhinav Singh