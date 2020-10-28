Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Braun Strowman shows off his incredible transformation (PHOTO)

Braun Strowman has worked hard to get to the top of WWE
Braun Strowman has worked hard to get to the top of WWE
Danny Hart
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified 28 Oct 2020, 22:32 IST
News
Advertisement

Braun Strowman has taken to Instagram to show off his change in physique over the last five years.

The WWE RAW Superstar shared a picture of himself as a member of The Wyatt Family, along with an image of how he looks now. He also revealed that he is only 30 pounds lighter in 2020 compared to the picture from 2015.

View this post on Instagram

Wow is all I can say!!! A fan put these two photos together the one on the left is me when I debuted on the main roster the one on the right is me 5 years later ( about three weeks ago I’m even leaner now 🤫) . The craziest thing is there’s only a 30lb difference in the two. Life is yours to make what you want of it!!! I fall in love with the gym more and more everyday. It’s been the one true constant in my life for almost two decades. I’ve enjoyed the ups and down the gains and losses and everything in between. I healthier you is a happier you. Set goals and crush them. And never forget IF YOU DONT GIVE UP ON YOURSELF THE WORLD WONT GIVE UP ON YOU!!!! #transformation #transformationtuesday #Motivation #LetsFreakingGo #GoalDigger #Jizzacked #FatBoyAbs

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on

As Braun Strowman said in the Instagram post, he feels like he is falling in love with the gym more and more every day.

The Monster Among Men competed as a strongman before he joined WWE in 2013. However, his goal back then was to lift the heaviest weight he possibly could, with his physique not being treated as a priority.

Along with his change in body shape, Braun Strowman underwent another drastic transformation in August 2020.

After appearing in WWE with long hair since 2015, the former Universal Champion began shaving his head shortly before his SummerSlam match against The Fiend.

Braun Strowman’s current WWE role

Braun Strowman was chosen as the No. 6 pick by RAW on the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

Advertisement

His first match after the roster changes took place on his former brand, SmackDown, where he lost against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Over on RAW, Braun Strowman’s only match so far ended in a victory over Keith Lee.

Moving forward, it is not clear what role The Monster Among Men will have at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

Braun Strowman told Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino earlier this month that he has a lot more to show the WWE Universe.

"You guys haven't even seen what I'm fully capable of. Not just as a performer, but as a man. I'm going back home [RAW], a place where I made a name for myself. I'm going to go back and remind everyone on the RAW brand that I am the alpha of WWE. I'm at the top of the food chain."

Braun Strowman's current rival, Keith Lee, qualified for RAW's Survivor Series team on the latest episode of the Red brand.

Two spots are still left on Team RAW, so there is still a chance that Braun Strowman could join Lee on the team.

Published 28 Oct 2020, 22:32 IST
WWE Raw Braun Strowman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी