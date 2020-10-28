Braun Strowman shows off his incredible transformation (PHOTO)

Braun Strowman has taken to Instagram to show off his change in physique over the last five years.

The WWE RAW Superstar shared a picture of himself as a member of The Wyatt Family, along with an image of how he looks now. He also revealed that he is only 30 pounds lighter in 2020 compared to the picture from 2015.

As Braun Strowman said in the Instagram post, he feels like he is falling in love with the gym more and more every day.

The Monster Among Men competed as a strongman before he joined WWE in 2013. However, his goal back then was to lift the heaviest weight he possibly could, with his physique not being treated as a priority.

Along with his change in body shape, Braun Strowman underwent another drastic transformation in August 2020.

After appearing in WWE with long hair since 2015, the former Universal Champion began shaving his head shortly before his SummerSlam match against The Fiend.

Braun Strowman’s current WWE role

Das Boot!!! Monster 1 Dragon 0 told you I wasn’t the one to try and make a name for yourself with. You might have got the last laugh last night but you still took a L kid!! Wait till I get my hands on you when I’m 100% 👹👹👹 pic.twitter.com/cxDSulHYuh — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 20, 2020

Braun Strowman was chosen as the No. 6 pick by RAW on the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

His first match after the roster changes took place on his former brand, SmackDown, where he lost against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Over on RAW, Braun Strowman’s only match so far ended in a victory over Keith Lee.

Moving forward, it is not clear what role The Monster Among Men will have at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

Braun Strowman told Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino earlier this month that he has a lot more to show the WWE Universe.

"You guys haven't even seen what I'm fully capable of. Not just as a performer, but as a man. I'm going back home [RAW], a place where I made a name for myself. I'm going to go back and remind everyone on the RAW brand that I am the alpha of WWE. I'm at the top of the food chain."

Braun Strowman's current rival, Keith Lee, qualified for RAW's Survivor Series team on the latest episode of the Red brand.

Two spots are still left on Team RAW, so there is still a chance that Braun Strowman could join Lee on the team.